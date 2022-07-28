DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 5.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.47 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

