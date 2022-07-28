DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.