DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

