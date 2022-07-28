DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,673,000 after buying an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Shares of AJG opened at $173.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

