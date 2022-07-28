DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,679,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Trading Up 6.2 %

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

