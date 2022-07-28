DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $446,572,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

