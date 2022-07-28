Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
WILYY stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Demant A/S Company Profile
Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.
