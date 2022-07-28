Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.