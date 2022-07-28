Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.12.

NYSE ECL opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

