Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Critical Comparison

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enel Chile and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enel Chile currently has a consensus price target of $3.74, suggesting a potential upside of 189.92%. Given Enel Chile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.71 billion 0.48 $110.70 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Enel Chile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had 8,054 megawatts of gross installed capacity, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas; and provision of construction works, engineering, and consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.