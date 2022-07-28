Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock to $265.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.10, but opened at $238.39. Truist Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $244.08, with a volume of 107,607 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $247.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 17.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.