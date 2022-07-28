Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Entergy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.