EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

EOG stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

