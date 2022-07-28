Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 15,428.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Epizyme worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Epizyme by 459.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,225,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,661 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Epizyme by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Epizyme by 6,665.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,912,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Price Performance

Shares of EPZM opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

