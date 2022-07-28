EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Head to Head Analysis

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -9.89% -6.09% -2.04% EPR Properties 23.80% 5.23% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPR Properties 0 4 1 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Presidio Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.14%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $56.70, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 2.01 -$3.63 million ($0.50) -6.26 EPR Properties $531.68 million 7.45 $98.61 million $1.51 34.97

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 218.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

