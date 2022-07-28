Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.36.

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Equifax Trading Up 2.7 %

EFX stock opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.48. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

