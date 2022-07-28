Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,020 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 55,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 757,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

