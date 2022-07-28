Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($7.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.3 %

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.