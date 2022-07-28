Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:BOH opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.