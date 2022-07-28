European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT) Insider Matthew Dobbs Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Dobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £71,300 ($85,903.61).

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of European Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 720 ($8.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £734.88 million and a P/E ratio of 493.15. European Opportunities Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($7.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 945.21 ($11.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 690.03.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

About European Opportunities Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.