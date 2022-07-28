European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT) Insider Matthew Dobbs Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Dobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £71,300 ($85,903.61).
European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of European Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 720 ($8.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £734.88 million and a P/E ratio of 493.15. European Opportunities Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($7.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 945.21 ($11.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 690.03.
About European Opportunities Trust
Further Reading
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.