F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.