Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.