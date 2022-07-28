Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

FIS opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.