Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %
FIS opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.