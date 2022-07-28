Financial Comparison: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16% BorgWarner 4.57% 13.34% 5.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AEye and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 BorgWarner 1 6 2 0 2.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 538.63%. BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $44.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than BorgWarner.

26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEye and BorgWarner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 111.87 -$65.01 million N/A N/A BorgWarner $14.84 billion 0.60 $537.00 million $2.81 13.25

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging. The E-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment provides rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. The Fuel Injection segment develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. This segment provides a range of solutions, including fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance, and test equipment and vehicle diagnostics. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

