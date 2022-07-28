Financial Contrast: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Samsara and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78 TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $24.78, indicating a potential upside of 78.13%. TuSimple has a consensus price target of $27.70, indicating a potential upside of 189.75%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Samsara.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -6,060.10% -33.56% -32.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Samsara and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Samsara and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 16.52 -$355.02 million N/A N/A TuSimple $6.26 million 341.20 -$732.67 million ($2.21) -4.33

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Samsara beats TuSimple on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

