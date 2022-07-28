First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%.

First Community Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.