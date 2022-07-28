Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.