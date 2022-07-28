Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives $161.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $157.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

