Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 86,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

