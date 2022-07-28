Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

