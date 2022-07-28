Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

