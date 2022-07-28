Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

