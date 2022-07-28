General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.73.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

