Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

