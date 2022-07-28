GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.94.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.81. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$54.01.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.52%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

