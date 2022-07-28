Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GBNXF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.00. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.