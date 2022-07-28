Gold Reserve (GDRZF) versus The Competition Financial Review

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gold Reserve to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -118.13% 1.50% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -8.00 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -8,921.79

This table compares Gold Reserve and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Reserve’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 529 2890 3675 78 2.46

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 80.57%. Given Gold Reserve’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gold Reserve peers beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.