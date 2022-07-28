Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

