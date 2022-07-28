Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 5182604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

