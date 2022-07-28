Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Patrick Gary Kennedy Purchases 16,000 Shares

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,048.19).

Greencore Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 102 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £537.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,040.00. Greencore Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

