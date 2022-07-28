Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

