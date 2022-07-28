Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

