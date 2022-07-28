Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $7.32 on Monday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.