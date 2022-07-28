Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

