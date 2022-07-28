Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

MSFT stock opened at $268.74 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average is $281.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

