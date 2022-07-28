Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. 13,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 787,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 89,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $755.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.