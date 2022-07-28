Head-To-Head Comparison: Equus Total Return (EQS) vs. Its Peers

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) is one of 198 public companies in the “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Equus Total Return to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Equus Total Return shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Equus Total Return shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equus Total Return and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equus Total Return 0 0 0 0 N/A Equus Total Return Competitors 105 521 629 4 2.42

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Equus Total Return’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equus Total Return has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Equus Total Return has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equus Total Return’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equus Total Return and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equus Total Return $320,000.00 $2.59 million 11.58 Equus Total Return Competitors $90.68 million $63.59 million 9.84

Equus Total Return’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Equus Total Return. Equus Total Return is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Equus Total Return and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equus Total Return N/A -3.81% -3.60% Equus Total Return Competitors 364.00% 6.93% 3.21%

Summary

Equus Total Return rivals beat Equus Total Return on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing. It invests in small to mid-sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It invests in technology, telecommunication, financial services, natural resource and industrial manufacturing and services. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe. It investments include common and preferred stock, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, debt combined with warrants and options, and other rights to acquire common or preferred stock. It seeks to invest in companies between $1 million to $25 million with revenues between $5 million and $150 million with EBITDA between $2 million to $50 million. It seeks to take control and non-control equity positions. Equus Total Return, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

