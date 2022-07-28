Head to Head Review: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) vs. Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 29.79% 20.03% 1.57% Southern States Bancshares 26.60% 10.59% 1.07%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ally Financial pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ally Financial and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.21 billion 1.30 $3.06 billion $6.94 4.74 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.00 $18.57 million $2.11 11.15

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 1 3 7 0 2.55 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.64, indicating a potential upside of 53.79%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Southern States Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.