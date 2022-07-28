Head-To-Head Review: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) versus Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.30 $78.11 million $1.64 5.79 Akerna $20.68 million 0.26 -$31.33 million ($1.63) -0.09

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akerna 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.84%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,224.50%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% Akerna -207.74% -32.74% -21.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Akerna on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

