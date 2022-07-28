Head to Head Review: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Fathom -4.07% -22.96% -16.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Douglas Elliman and Fathom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. Fathom has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.39%. Given Fathom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Fathom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Fathom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.35 $98.84 million N/A N/A Fathom $330.23 million 0.33 -$12.49 million ($1.00) -6.20

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Fathom on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Fathom

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.